Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tata Motors by 79.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTM opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

