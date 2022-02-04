TD Securities Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$80.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.00.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.61. The company had a trading volume of 362,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,474. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

