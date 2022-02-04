Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,443,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 408,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 352,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 277,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

LADR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.