Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $65.90 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

