Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after buying an additional 189,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 223,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

