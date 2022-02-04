Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $177,000 Investment in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,595 shares of company stock worth $1,126,578. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

