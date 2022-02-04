Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $205,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a P/E ratio of 301.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,290 shares of company stock worth $5,518,936. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

