Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 417.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

TCHBF stock opened at $478.07 on Friday. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $392.00 and a twelve month high of $645.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.13.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

