TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $80.30

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.30, but opened at $78.44. TechTarget shares last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 122 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,242 shares of company stock worth $6,943,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
