TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $80.30

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.30, but opened at $78.44. TechTarget shares last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,242 shares of company stock worth $6,943,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

