TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,427 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.