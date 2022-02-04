Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.64.

TFX opened at $310.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

