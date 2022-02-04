Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

TELNY stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

