Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,013 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $16.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

