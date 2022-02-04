Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04 to $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million to $154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.97 million.Tenable also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.15 to $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.88 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

