Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. Analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tenaris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

