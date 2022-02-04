TENT Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $788,855.51 and $76,707.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00270114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00080910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00103887 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003118 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

