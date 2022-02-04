Ternoa Market Cap Tops $34.12 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $834,046.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.87 or 0.07343159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.05 or 0.99891925 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054584 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,775,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Buying and Selling Ternoa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

