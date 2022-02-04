Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 327 at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 308 ($4.14) to GBX 327 ($4.40) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.37) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.31).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 296.25 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.33. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.04 ($4.22).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

