Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

