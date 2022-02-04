Textainer Group (TGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Textainer Group to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Textainer Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Textainer Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

