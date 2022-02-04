The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.