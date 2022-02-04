The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stake Reduced by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. E.W. Scripps comprises about 1.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned 0.39% of E.W. Scripps worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after acquiring an additional 97,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after acquiring an additional 724,003 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

