The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,591. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $244.70 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

