The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.45. 48,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

