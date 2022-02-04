The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

