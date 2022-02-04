The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $$4.81 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Kansai Electric Power has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

