The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 10,109 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cognex were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after buying an additional 288,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

