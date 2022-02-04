The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 27,322 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $60.32 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

