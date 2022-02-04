The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,677 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

