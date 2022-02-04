The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Textron were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.