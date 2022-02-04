The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

