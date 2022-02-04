The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,132 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,135,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

