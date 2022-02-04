The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

