The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Restaurant Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year.
Several other analysts have also commented on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
