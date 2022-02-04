The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

