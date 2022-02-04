The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,844,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 737,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $7,641,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 189,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

