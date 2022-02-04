The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 187,529 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of TJX Companies worth $230,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $68.48. 186,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

