The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

