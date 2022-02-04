The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.