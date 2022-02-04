The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells $11,340,005.34 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 1,615,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,166. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.57 and a 1-year high of $173.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.