The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $140.61. 252,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,220. The stock has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

