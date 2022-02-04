TheStreet Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to D

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.
ENDP stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $407,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
