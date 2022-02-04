TheStreet Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to D

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $407,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.