Thomas Gad Sells 8,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $345.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

