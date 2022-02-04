Thomas Netzer Sells 1,870 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $138.55 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 177.63 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

