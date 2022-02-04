Tigress Financial Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $278.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of CAT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 78.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

