Tokes 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

