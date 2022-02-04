Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,069,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,833,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $38.53 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.9977 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

