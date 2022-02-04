Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $71.09

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.09, but opened at $74.29. Trade Desk shares last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 61,149 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

