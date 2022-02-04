Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $71.09

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.09, but opened at $74.29. Trade Desk shares last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 61,149 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.
The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
