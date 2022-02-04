Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $144.78 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.