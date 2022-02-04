TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of TA stock opened at C$13.65 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
