TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$13.65 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.